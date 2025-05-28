Record Paddy Procurement in Gadwal: District Collector Inspects Gurram Gadda Dweep Center, Ensures Prompt Payments to Farmers

Gadwal: On Wednesday, the Collector visited the paddy procurement center operated under the IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham) at Gurram Gadda Dweep village in Gadwal Mandal. During the inspection, he personally examined the paddy that farmers had dried at the procurement site.

He instructed officials that paddy with up to 17% moisture should be weighed and procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and immediately transported to rice mills. The Collector emphasized the need to speed up the movement of procured paddy bags to mills without delay.

He reiterated that the online registration process must be completed immediately to ensure timely payments to farmers.

Highlighting the progress of the procurement operation this season, Collector Santosh stated that compared to previous years, paddy procurement in the district has significantly increased. So far, 90,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured, and ₹100 crore has been directly credited to the bank accounts of 10,500 farmers.

He added that 90% of the procurement has already been completed, and within 48 hours of purchase, payments are being credited to farmers’ accounts. For the remaining 10%, arrangements have been made to weigh and transport the paddy to rice mills within three days.

The Collector also noted the remarkable growth in procurement this year. While only 3,000 tonnes of paddy were procured during the last Rabi season, this year saw a record procurement of 90,000 metric tonnes, which is an unprecedented 3,000% increase.

Despite ongoing rainfall, the Collector appreciated the efforts of district officials in ensuring that paddy procurement was carried out efficiently and without causing inconvenience to farmers.

Among those present at the event were District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, District Civil Supplies Manager Vimala, APD Narasimhulu, other concerned officials, and several farmers.

This visit highlights the government's commitment to agricultural welfare and efficient procurement mechanisms, ensuring that farmers receive their rightful dues promptly and without difficulty.