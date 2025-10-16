Live
Recovered peacocks: Two of the recovered peacocks were released in the forest. One peacock died today.
Highlights
On the 10th of this month, three national birds were found to be unwell in the forest area of Gopalpet mandal under the Khil Ghanpur range of Wanaparthy district.
The forest officials shifted the three peacocks to Wanaparthy under the auspices of the Wanaparthy Division Forest. The three peacocks were treated by a veterinary doctor under the Wanaparthy Division and were kept in a room under the auspices of the Division Forest.
The three peacocks were treated and protected. Two of them were recovered, while one peacock died today. The two national birds that were recovered were released in the forest, said Khil Ghanpur Range Officer Manjula.
