Reddys and Raos will come to us: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made sensational remarks regarding the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election. Speaking on Monday, he made provocative comments, saying, “The Reddys and Raos will have to come to us. We don’t go to the Chief Ministers; they will come to us.”

While addressing the public meeting on Monday at Karimnagar, Akbaruddin Owaisi questioned whether the Congress won the Jubilee Hills by-election without MIM’s support. He also made crucial remarks, stating that they would demonstrate the strength of the “MIM Brothers’ in the municipal elections.

MIM’s star campaigner, Akbaruddin Owaisi, unleashed his characteristic style of criticism at a rally in Karimnagar. Recalling the results of the last Assembly elections, he expressed confidence that the MIM would emerge as the ‘King Maker’ in the upcoming municipal elections.

Speaking about Chief Ministers, Akbaruddin said,”We don’t need to go to the Chief Ministers. If they want work done or power, the Chief Ministers themselves will have to come to us. Whether it’s a Reddy or a Rao, or anyone else, it’s not possible to do politics without our support,” he asserted. He stated that MIM’s support is not limited to just one region, but that they have the power to influence state politics.

Akbaruddin also referred to the victory of the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills constituency in the last Assembly elections. “Did the Congress candidate win in the Jubilee Hills election without MIM’s support?” he questioned. He indirectly warned that MIM’s role was crucial in the Congress victory there, and they should not forget that. Through these remarks, he sent a signal that the Congress party will always need their support.

Akbaruddin expressed confidence that the MIM would perform exceptionally well in the upcoming municipal elections.

He instilled enthusiasm among the party workers, stating that they would show their opponents the strength of their party in the municipalities and corporations. He called upon them to move forward with the goal of strengthening the party at the grassroots level and winning the maximum number of wards.