Reddys who won in Telangana polls

1. Revanth Reddy

2. Maheshwar Reddy

3. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

4. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

5. P Sudarshan Reddy

6. Naini Rajender Reddy

7. Vemula Prashant Reddy

8. Anirudh Reddy

9. Kasi Reddy Narayan Reddy

10. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

11. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

12. Malreddy Rangareddy

13. Sabitha Indrareddy

14. Jeevan Reddy

15. Pilot Rohit Reddy

16. Megha Reddy

17. Karipally Venkat Reddy

18. Paidi Rakesh Reddy

19.Malla Reddy

20.Parnika Reddy

21.Dhonthi Madhava Reddy

22.Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy

23.Tammanagari Rammohan Reddy

24.Yennam Srinivas Reddy

25.Rajesh Reddy

26.Marri RajashekarReddy

27.Gudum MahipalReddy

28.Bansari LakshmaReddy.

29.Kotta Prabhakar Reddy

30.Rajgopal Reddy

31.Bathuka Lakshmi Reddy

32.Uttam Kumar Reddy

33.Sudhir reddy

34.Jagadish Reddy

35.Alla venkatesar Reddy

36.Bandla Krishna mohan Reddy

37.Rekhlapally bhupathireddy

38.Patilla Sanjeeva Reddy

39.Nalamada Padmavati Reddy

40.Revuri Prakash Reddy

41.Padi Kaushik reddy

