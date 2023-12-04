Live
- Delhi Electoral Office Urges Relocated Residents To Update Voter Registration
- Prominent winners from grand old party
- FPIs infuse Rs 9,000 cr into equities in Nov
- Will strive to fulfill all promises: Sridhar Babu
- Ponnam’s master strategy grants victory
- Call OI declining at ITM strikes
- Two died as training aircraft crash lands
- Google Postpones Debut of Gemini AI Model, Targets Q1 2024
- CEO Vikas Raj to meet Governor
- Majlis does it for fourth time, retains all its seven seats
Just In
Reddys who won in Telangana polls
1. Revanth Reddy2. Maheshwar Reddy 3. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy 4. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy 5. P Sudarshan Reddy 6. Naini Rajender Reddy 7. Vemula...
1. Revanth Reddy
2. Maheshwar Reddy
3. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy
4. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
5. P Sudarshan Reddy
6. Naini Rajender Reddy
7. Vemula Prashant Reddy
8. Anirudh Reddy
9. Kasi Reddy Narayan Reddy
10. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
11. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
12. Malreddy Rangareddy
13. Sabitha Indrareddy
14. Jeevan Reddy
15. Pilot Rohit Reddy
16. Megha Reddy
17. Karipally Venkat Reddy
18. Paidi Rakesh Reddy
19.Malla Reddy
20.Parnika Reddy
21.Dhonthi Madhava Reddy
22.Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy
23.Tammanagari Rammohan Reddy
24.Yennam Srinivas Reddy
25.Rajesh Reddy
26.Marri RajashekarReddy
27.Gudum MahipalReddy
28.Bansari LakshmaReddy.
29.Kotta Prabhakar Reddy
30.Rajgopal Reddy
31.Bathuka Lakshmi Reddy
32.Uttam Kumar Reddy
33.Sudhir reddy
34.Jagadish Reddy
35.Alla venkatesar Reddy
36.Bandla Krishna mohan Reddy
37.Rekhlapally bhupathireddy
38.Patilla Sanjeeva Reddy
39.Nalamada Padmavati Reddy
40.Revuri Prakash Reddy
41.Padi Kaushik reddy