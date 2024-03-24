Reduce TET Application Fee

Nagarkurnool: Unemployed people protested with flags in front of the district central library to reduce the TET application fee under the auspices of the unemployment JAC. In this meeting, District President of Unemployment JAC, Kumbham Ramakrishna Goud said that application fee for civil services exam is one hundred rupees, Group-1, Group-2 application fee is two hundred rupees, but TET application fee is one thousand rupees for one paper, if two papers are written, two thousand rupees including online charges. 2500 rupees in total, which will be a severe financial burden on the unemployed, alleged Ramakrishna Goud.

On this occasion, Ramakrishna Goud reminded that if the previous government also increased the application fees and drowned the unemployed, all the unemployed would have given a strong warning to that government. This government is also accused of increasing the fees to put a financial burden on the unemployed. Kumbham Ramakrishna Goud warned that the Tet fee should be reduced to 200 immediately, otherwise the power of the unemployed will be shown in the upcoming Parliament elections.

In this meeting unemployed JAC District Vice President Kota Sanjay, General Secretary Gurram Srikanth, Treasurer Vaddeman Srikanth, Pratap Reddy, Mahalakshmi, Pavani, Shirisha, Madhavi, Pavani, Manjula, Kavitha, Suresh, Kurumaiya, Sivakashi, Srihari, Srikanth, Karnakar, Mallesh, Shiva. Others participated.