Registration fee to shoot up after Bhu Bharati launch

Hyderabad: Property registration charges in Telangana are set to increase following the launch of the much-anticipated ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal, which will replace the existing Dharani system. State Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy confirmed that the government will not extend the deadline for the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

The Revenue, Stamps, and Registration departments are currently conducting a study to revise stamp duty and registration charges in line with market rates across the state. The implementation of Bhu Bharati will play a crucial role in bringing these revised charges into effect, the minister stated during an informal media interaction at the Assembly on Monday.

He emphasised that the Bhu Bharati portal will be fully operational only after rigorous testing and resolution of any technical glitches in property transactions and title deed issuance. Additionally, the government plans to appoint a Surveyor and Deputy Surveyor for each mandal to oversee land surveys. In support of this initiative, 6,000 licensed surveyors will also be engaged.

Addressing the Land Regularisation Scheme, the minister reiterated that applicants who pay the required fee before the March 31 deadline will receive a 25% discount. However, those who fail to regularise their lands within this period will be required to pay the full 100% fee when applying for building permissions. He also noted that the previous government had rejected 13 lakh LRS applications. Those affected can now appeal to the Appellate Authority for reconsideration. Regarding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the minister stated that the central government has sanctioned 1.13 lakh houses in urban areas.