- Demand to Fully Implement the Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver
- Protest Rally and Bandh in Jogulamba Gadwal Against Violence in Bangladesh
- SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, Presented a Check to the Family of a Deceased Police Officer
- Regular Monthly Follow-Up for NCD Cases: State CVHO Emphasizes
- Emergency Helpline Established in Ieeja Municipality
- District Collector B. M. Santosh Emphasizes Effective Implementation of Mahila Shakti Scheme
- DC B. M.Santosh Orders Fast-Tracking of LRS Applications
- Meeting on Mallamma Kunta Reservoir Development with CM Revanth Reddy: A Commitment to Fast-Track the RDS Canal Works
- Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma Demands Strict Punishment for the Accused in the Rape and Murder of a Female Doctor
- 8 years kid dies due to Municipal Negligence
Gadwal: A review meeting on NCD (Non-Communicable Diseases) screening was held today under the supervision of Dr. G. Raju, Program Officer, following the directives of District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Siddappa. The meeting was addressed by the State Officer, CVHO Dr. Abdul Vase, at the District Medical Health Office.
During the meeting, Dr. Abdul Vase emphasized the importance of regular monthly follow-up for BP and sugar patients in villages. He instructed that medications should be distributed to these patients and that the details must be entered online promptly. Health supervisors were also directed to monitor the implementation of this program closely.
Furthermore, he stressed the need for ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) to organize high-quality screening camps in villages, ensuring that all individuals above 30 years of age are screened. The screening data should be sent to the respective Medical Officer logins for further processing.
The meeting was attended by District Program Coordinator Shyam Sunder, DDM Ram Anjaneyulu, Kalyani, and various Primary Health Center Medical Officers and Supervisors.