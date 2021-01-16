Release dues of Indian railways to run MMTS train services: Kishan Reddy to CM KCR

Union Minister for state home affairs Kishan Reddy has written a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking the release of dues to the Indian railways to run MMTS train services.

"With the increase in demand, the second phase of MMTS project had been sanctioned linking to the first phase of MMTS project six years ago. The centre and state government made an MoU expecting the overall cost of the project to be Rs 816.55 crore and started the works. The state government had agreed upon to contribute Rs 544.36 crore to the Indian Railways. So far, Rs 129 crore has been released," Kishan Reddy said, urging the state government to release pending Rs 414 crore dues.





As the prestigious Yadadri Temple Redevelopment Works near completion, I have written to Hon'ble CM of Telangana seeking the release of dues to the Indian Railways, to run MMTS Train Services which will provide easier & affordable commute to the pilgrims visiting the temple. pic.twitter.com/fo4Xf3pyrF — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 16, 2021





"The South Central Railway has spent more than its share and unless the state government releases the dues, there is no possibility of running MMTS trains in Hyderabad in the second phase," the Union Minister said.

Kishan Reddy further asked the Chief Minister to take the initiative to release funds to complete the second phase of MMTS works expeditiously.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy participated in the vaccine launch drive along with the health minister Eatala Rajender at Gandhi Hospital.