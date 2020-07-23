Release GO to implement 10% reservation for EWS: TPCC

Mahabubnagar: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) district leaders have demanded the State government to release a GO immediately to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) among the upper cast communities in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, TPCC spokesperson G Harshavardhan Reddy reminded the State government that the Central government had passed a bill in the parliament in 2019 allocating 10 per cent reservation to the poor people belonging to upper cast communities in the country.

However, the State government must release a GO with regard to the implementation of the 10 per cent reservation as per the Act passed in the parliament.

He questioned the government as to why it is delaying release of the GO.