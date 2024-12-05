Relief for Harish Rao in Telangana High Court: Orders Against Arrest Issued

Hyderabad: Telangana MLA Harish Rao received relief from the Telangana High Court in connection with a case registered at the Punjagutta Police Station. The court directed the authorities not to arrest Harish Rao while hearing his quash petition regarding the case.

During the proceedings, the High Court instructed the police to issue a notice to Harish Rao and conduct an inquiry in compliance with legal procedures. The court's directives come as a significant relief for the minister, ensuring no immediate arrest in the case.

The details surrounding the case filed at Punjagutta Police Station remain under investigation. Harish Rao’s petition in the High Court aimed to seek the quashing of the charges against him. Further developments are awaited as the police proceed with their inquiry following the court's guidelines.