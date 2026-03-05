Relief for property taxpayers: SCB launches OTS Scheme

Hyderabad: In a welcome move, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has announced a special rebate under its One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for property tax payers. The initiative offers financial relief to property owners by providing concessions on accumulated interest on long pending tax arrears.

Under the scheme, property owners can avail a rebate of 30 per cent on the accumulated interest amount or Rs 10,000 whichever is higher. If the accumulated interest is less than Rs 10,000, full waiver of the interest component will be granted. However, the rebate applies only to the interest portion and not to the principal property tax dues.

The benefit is available only upon full payment of all outstanding arrears, including principal amounts. The scheme will be effective from March 4 to 31 providing a limited window for property owners to settle their dues and avoid further interest accumulation and recovery proceedings. The initiative is introduced under the provisions of the Cantonments Act, 2006, with the objective of encouraging voluntary compliance and reducing pending liabilities.

SCB officials urged property owners with outstanding dues to take advantage of this opportunity and clear their arrears within the stipulated period. The move is expected to improve revenue collection while offering relief to taxpayers.