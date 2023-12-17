  • Menu
Rene Hospital wins best ‘Multi Specialty Award’

In a landmark moment, Rene Hospital has been selected as the ‘Best Multi Specialty Hospital in Healthcare Achievers Award-2023’ programme organised by the ‘World Wide Achievers’ charity organization

Karimnagar: In a landmark moment, Rene Hospital has been selected as the ‘Best Multi Specialty Hospital in Healthcare Achievers Award-2023’ programme organised by the ‘World Wide Achievers’ charity organization. In this regard they received the award at an event held at Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi recently. Union Health and Family welfare Minister Prof SP Singh Baghel presented the award to the Chairman of Rene Hospital Prof Dr Bangari Swamy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swamy appreciated the hospital staff for their contribution in ensuring the hospital’s status. The program was attended by Union Social Welfare Minister Sriramdas Athawale, Members of Parliament from New Delhi and former Union Minister Harshavardhan, Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad (West) Keerit Premji Bhai Solanki and others.

