Renuka dares Modi to arrest Prajwal Revanna

Hyderabad: Congress Rajya Sabha Member Renuka Chowdhary has slammed the BJP government at the Centre for misusing the investigation agencies and questioned under what authority did the Delhi police descend on Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, Renuka Chowdhary took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arresting the Congress leaders in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case.

“What right did the Delhi police have to come to Gandhi Bhavan and file cases against Congress leaders. We will show the power of Telangana soon,” Renuka Chowdhary said. She dared the Prime Minister to arrest Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, whose is facing sexual abuse cases, and take stringent action against him. Renuka Chowdhary criticised that Revanna ran away like Nirav Modi and the Modi government was not taking any action despite facing criticism from all sections of the people.

The Congress MP also questioned Narendra Modi for giving the party ticket to the family member of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused in a sexual harassment case.

“Modi is developing a grudge against the Muslims in the country. Even though China has entered our territory, why is Modi not speaking on it and maintaining silence,” she asked.