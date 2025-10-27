Report on infighting sent to high command

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has sent a report on the infighting among the Cabinet ministers to the party high command. This was disclosed by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud during an informal interaction with the media in New Delhi on Sunday.

The PCC chief admitted that in the meeting convened by the high command on Saturday, party’s leaders had indeed asked about the tussle between the ministers.

“She has no connection with the party, and she should not have talked like that. Also, it is better to avoid mentioning castes,” he remarked.

The PCC chief said the party would not reprimand her as “she is not a member of the party”. He went on to say that the Chief Minister had resolved the issue positively.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao had sensationalized the issue of Konda Surekha. “KTR made the issue like a coconut in the hands of a monkey. KTR and Harish Rao are trying to take advantage of it in the Jubilee Hills by-election,” he said.

Replying to a question, the PCC chief said all the leaders were on the radar of the party high command. He said the high command also sought the opinion of the PCC on the appointment of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in the state. He said that in some districts, more than 30 people have applied for the post. “I have information that Uttam Padmavathi has also applied for the DCC. The Uttam couple have been in politics for the last three decades. In some places, posts can be given to efficient and experienced leaders,” he said.

Goud has alleged that the BJP always does politics based on religion. “They will seek votes in the name of religion. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay should answer what they did for the state,” he said.

He also alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had stopped the Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail works. “The Union Minister should take the responsibility and complete the works of metro rail,” he said, questioning the Central government why it failed to give a single rupee for the Hyderabad Metro.

On the Jubilee Hills bypolls, the PCC chief said: “We will win the Jubilee Hills elections with a good majority. The welfare works taken up by the government will benefit us. Our candidate Naveen Yadav is a man of the people, and he is doing many service works.

The Jubilee Hills elections can be considered as a referendum on the development taken up by the government in the last two years,” said Goud.