Rescue teams make no headway

Hyderabad: Despite extensive efforts to rescue the eight workers trapped in the SLBC tunnel for nearly 70 hours, no significant progress has been made, raising serious concerns about their safety.

A navy team entered the tunnel on Monday morning to assess the situa-tion but returned, stating that they had no role to play in the rescue op-eration. They reported heavy waterlogging extending for about two kil-ometers, severely hampering the rescue efforts. Although the rat miners' team played a crucial role in rescuing those trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, they have been unable to make any progress here due to technical challenges. The team emphasised the need to drill a large hole to access the trapped workers. However, local police denied permission, fearing that it could lead to further water seepage. The rescue team is already struggling to drain water completely and clear the existing clay mounds, which have stalled operations. Additionally, a major hurdle is the lack of space to transport machinery needed to remove the debris.

Reports indicate that the rock formation above the tunnel at the acci-dent site is approximately 400 to 500 meters thick. Any attempt at verti-cal excavation to create a rat hole could potentially cause more water leakage, worsening the situation.

Earlier, an attempt was made to send a Hitachi JCB into the tunnel, but it could not proceed beyond a short distance and had to be withdrawn. Amidst these challenges, unusual sounds were heard from the rocky are-as of the tunnel, adding to concerns. Meanwhile, authorities are arrang-ing additional equipment to explore whether the rat miners can make progress by Tuesday. Heavy motors and specialised machinery are need-ed to drain water from the tunnel effectively.

The Union and state governments are closely monitoring the rescue op-erations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been regularly inquiring about the situation and the progress of the rescue efforts.