Resolution of Aija Town's Long-Standing Issues: All-Party Committee Takes Action

Gadwal: Over the past decade, Aija town has faced several persistent issues. To address these, an all-party committee was formed a month ago under the leadership of various political leaders. As part of this initiative, the committee members meet every Sunday to discuss the most pressing problems faced by the town's residents and explore solutions. These issues are then brought to the attention of government officials and public representatives, who work towards resolving them.

Last week, the committee submitted petitions to irrigation engineering officials and the district collector, requesting the release of Krishna River water into Bingidoddi Lake. The goal was to fill the lake and provide water for nearly 600 acres of agricultural land. Responding promptly, the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Irrigation Department sent Assistant Engineer (AE) Srinivasulu to inspect the fields, ponds, and lake. The AE assured that water from the Nagardoddi Dam would soon be transferred to Bingidoddi Lake to ensure justice for the farmers.

However, a week has passed without any action from the officials. In today’s all-party meeting, the committee discussed this neglect and decided to prepare a complaint to higher authorities. They warned that if the officials do not take action soon, they will organize protest activities.

The committee also discussed other issues, including the establishment of a degree college, the renovation of the 30-bed hospital, the installation of electricity poles in Bharat Nagar, the construction of a bus shelter at Pulikal Road Junction, and the provision of basic facilities at Bharat Nagar School.

Prior to the meeting, the all-party leaders visited the dilapidated 30-bed hospital. They contacted DM HO Siddappa, who assured them that all necessary arrangements for the hospital’s reopening would be completed soon.

The program was attended by all-party leaders, including Nagardoddi Venkatramulu, MRPS Anjaneyulu, Morugu Veeresh,DM Taher,Medikonda Venkatesh, Kurva Vinod Kumar,Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Siddhartha, Kurva Pallayya, Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Medical Tirumala Reddy, Premalatha, and many more others.