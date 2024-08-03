Resolve Dharani Pending Applications Quickly - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: Revenue Department Principal Secretary, CCLA Naveen Mittal, has ordered the urgent resolution of Dharani pending applications. On Saturday, he conducted a video conference with district collectors, additional collectors, RDOs, and Tahsildars. He instructed that pending applications be reviewed daily.

District Collector Badavath Santosh, speaking during the video conference, informed the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department that the pending applications in the collector and additional collector logins would be cleared within the next week. After the video conference, Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to expedite the clearance of Dharani applications in the district. He instructed RDOs to immediately resolve the applications pending in their logins.

He emphasized that no applicant's issue should remain pending and that the proceeding order for each resolved application should be uploaded online. If an application is rejected, the reasons for rejection should be clearly noted in the remarks. He also instructed that a special login be used for opening applications online and uploading necessary reports for their resolution. He stressed the need to address succession and pending mutation applications and records.

Pending applications should be reviewed mandal-wise, with special attention given to mandals with a high number of pending applications. A deadline of one week was set to review all pending applications and bring them to zero stage. Additional Collector Seetharama Rao, RDOs, Tahsildars, and other revenue officials participated in the meeting.