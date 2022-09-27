Respond to Aarogyasri letters: Jagga Reddy to CM KCR

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was not responding to his letters.

He said that no action was taken on his complaints to the State government regarding the non-implementation of Aarogyasri scheme and claimed that the government is neglecting the scheme.

Only Rs 30,000 was being released to the patients who spent Rs 10 lakh on their treatment, Jagga added and wondered whether these programmes were being taken to the notice of the CM or not. He asked Health Minister Harish Rao to focus on his departmental work.