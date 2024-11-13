Restoration of Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta Lake to Begin

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced plans to restore the Amberpet Bathukamma Kunta lake, with an assurance that no homes will be demolished in the process. In a statement, the HMWS&SB Commissioner revealed that the lake, located in an area of 5 acres with 12 ponds, would be developed without displacing any residents.

The ambitious project aims to rejuvenate the lake to its former glory within the next two months. The restoration efforts will focus on improving the lake's ecosystem and surrounding areas, ensuring both environmental and community benefits. The project has been welcomed by local residents, who have long awaited the revival of the historic water body, which is an important feature of the Amberpet locality.

The restoration of Bathukamma Kunta is part of the larger effort by the government to reclaim and revitalize urban water bodies across the city, contributing to better water management and flood control while enhancing public spaces.