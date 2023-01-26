Restore security to Pradeep Rao: High Court

Warangal: In a setback to the State government, the High Court on Wednesday issued orders to restore the 2+2 police security to the Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao.

It may be recalled here that the government withdrew the four gunmen provided for the security of Pradeep Rao on January 10. The government didn't give any prior information to Pradeep Rao before withdrawing the security.

Against this backdrop, Pradeep Rao knocked on the doors of the High Court. Upon hearing the arguments, the High Court issued an interim direction to the Home Department to restore the 2+2 security to Pradeep Rao until further orders.

Senior Counsel S Satyam Reddy who appeared for the petitioner argued that withdrawal of security to his client was arbitrary. Reddy said that the petitioner was given 2+2 security in 2016 and the withdrawal came soon after he switched over to another political party. Moreover, the petitioner is a potential candidate and intends to contest Warangal East Assembly constituency in the next elections and apprehends threat to his life, Reddy argued.

It may be mentioned here that Pradeep Rao, the younger brother of Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, was with the BRS until recently. He joined the BJP on August 25, 2022.