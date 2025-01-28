Live
Just In
Restore the old pension scheme: PRTU TS leaders submit petition
Gadwal: In light of the Central Government’s implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from April 1, 2025, the Progressive Recognized Teachers Union (PRTU TS) has urged the State government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), as promised in the government’s election manifesto.
To press this demand, PRTU TS district president Pacharla Thimmareddy submitted a memorandum to Leeja Mandal Tahsildar, Y Jyothi. The memorandum emphasised the need to transition from CPS to UPS and fulfill the government’s assurance by restoring OPS for employees, which ensures better post-retirement financial security.
The union reiterated its call to immediately abolish the CPS, which has been a contentious policy for em-ployees due to its contribution-based framework and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which provides defined benefits and financial security for retirees.