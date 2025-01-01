Restrictions to be imposed for a month in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS said in a statement that as part of maintaining peace and security, 30, 30(A) of the Police Act-1861 will be implemented throughout the district for a month (from January 1 to 31).

Therefore, without the prior permission of the police officers, the people and public representatives of Wanaparthy district should not hold dharnas, sit-ins, protests, rallies, public meetings, assemblies, and gatherings, and should not undertake any illegal activities that disrupt peace and security, cause damage to public money.

He advised the people of the district, public representatives, and leaders of various associations to cooperate with the police in this matter.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against the concerned persons if they engage in the above actions without permission.