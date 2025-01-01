Live
- PL mid-season report: Liverpool with one hand on title, Arsenal’s diminishing hopes & Man Utd’s ‘relegation battle’
- Yemen's Houthis claim downing US drone
- BRS Leader Krishank Responds to Dil Raju’s Comments
- Komaram Bheem: Forest Officials Capture c That Terrorized Villages
- Government Plans Metro Expansion in Hyderabad North City
- M&M 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer in world: Anand Mahindra
- Allegations politically motivated: Siddaramaiah on calls for Priyank Kharge's resignation
- Indian stock market ends on positive note on the first day of 2025
- Cheers! Kerala tipplers gulp down liquor worth Rs 108 crore on New Year's Eve
- UPI transactions value up 8 pc to Rs 23.25 lakh cr in Dec, surges 35 pc in 2024
Just In
Restrictions to be imposed for a month in Wanaparthy
Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS said in a statement that as part of maintaining peace and security, 30, 30(A) of the Police Act-1861 will be implemented throughout the district for a month (from January 1 to 31).
Therefore, without the prior permission of the police officers, the people and public representatives of Wanaparthy district should not hold dharnas, sit-ins, protests, rallies, public meetings, assemblies, and gatherings, and should not undertake any illegal activities that disrupt peace and security, cause damage to public money.
He advised the people of the district, public representatives, and leaders of various associations to cooperate with the police in this matter.
He said that strict legal action will be taken against the concerned persons if they engage in the above actions without permission.