  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Restrictions to be imposed for a month in Wanaparthy

Restrictions to be imposed for a month in Wanaparthy
x
Highlights

Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS said in a statement that as part of maintaining peace and security, 30, 30(A) of the Police Act-1861 will be implemented throughout the district for a month (from January 1 to 31).

Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS said in a statement that as part of maintaining peace and security, 30, 30(A) of the Police Act-1861 will be implemented throughout the district for a month (from January 1 to 31).

Therefore, without the prior permission of the police officers, the people and public representatives of Wanaparthy district should not hold dharnas, sit-ins, protests, rallies, public meetings, assemblies, and gatherings, and should not undertake any illegal activities that disrupt peace and security, cause damage to public money.

He advised the people of the district, public representatives, and leaders of various associations to cooperate with the police in this matter.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against the concerned persons if they engage in the above actions without permission.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick