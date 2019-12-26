Retirement age of RTC staff increased from 58 to 60 years

Hyderabad: Announcing the increase of retirement age of all TSRTC employees to 60-year from the present 58, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday instructed the officials concerned to prepare a strategy to expand the cargo and parcel services in the TSRTC.

The Chief Minister also suggested increase in the bus services directly from various depots in Hyderabad to Chennai, Nagpur, Mumbai and other cities to increase the revenue and make the crisis hit corporation a profitable entity at the earliest.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) here at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, RTC MD Sunil Sharma and other officials participated.

He declared the increase of the retirement age to 60 years for all RTC workers and also reviewed about turning the RTC round to making profits, implementation of the promises given to the workers and employees, strengthening the goods transportation network and other issues with the officials.

Like the travel facility for passengers has been created all over the State, transport of goods and parcel should also be created for all the destinations in the State.

The Chief Minister, who already announced the setting up of Employees Welfare Board for the workers and employees of the TSRTC to solve issues then and there, had also finalised the formation of the Board and its working guidelines.

He instructed the officials all the goods and parcel transportation of the government departments should be done through the RTC Cargo and Parcel service only.

Clear-cut instructions will be given to all the departments in this regard.

Bathukamma saris, books for educational institutions, liquor supplied from the depots to the shops, supply of medicines to the hospitals and all the goods being supplied by the government, henceforth will be transported through the RTC.

He also asked the officials to study the feasibility for transportation of goods to places like Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Sholapur, Nagpur, Jagtalpur and other areas where there is considerable Telangana population.

He wanted to establish stock points in Hyderabad and other cities for the export and import of goods and parcels. " If we increase the goods transport it will be beneficial to the people and it will fetch profits to the TSRTC.

If RTC starts making profits, the staff and employees will get bonus. Give training to the employees on the goods transportation and also make buses useful for the goods and parcel transportation," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also announced the constitution of the RTC Employees Welfare Board to solve the employees' problems.

With two representatives from each depot, there will be 203 members on the Board as members.

The Board meetings will be held once in a week at the depot level, once in a month at the region level, once in three months at the Corporation level. In these meetings, problems and issues of the employees will be discussed and solved.