Return my land or let me die: Young farmer to KTR

Kangal: A young farmer, Choppari Srinivas of G Yedavelli village of Kangal mandal tweeted to Minister for IT KT Rama Rao to permit him to commit suicide over snatching his 5.33 acres of agriculture land by government located in G Yedavelli village of Kangal mandal in the district in the name already acquired land by government in the year 1999.

Srinivas video has goneviral and has become a hot topic in Nalgonda district

According to young farmer Srinivas, he was cultivating land of 5 acres 3 guntas which was bought by his family in survey number 354 in 2010 and have been cultivating land since then till July 2021.

Srinivas has been cultivating the land after his father's demise for family livelihood and it is believed that officials came and took over the land by damaging the crops saying it is the land acquired by the government in 1999 and established for Palle Pakruthi Vanam.

He said that his appeals to district Collector and local MLA Bhupal Reddy did not work out . He informed that he brought his land issue to the notice of minister for IT KTR through twitter over 500 times for necessary action but in vain.

He further informed that he also tweeted to KTR to allow him to end his, if they could not address his issue.

He urged State government either do justice to him by returning his land or allow him to commit suicide.