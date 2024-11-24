Revanth calls for 10-day festivities from Dec 1

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon the people to celebrate ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu in a festive atmosphere across the State from December 1 to 10.

He will be unveiling the statue of Telangana Thalli on the Secretariat premises on December 9.

1,000 Mahila Shakti representatives from each constituency will be invited for the Telangana Talli statue unveiling programme. Necessary arrangements are being made to unveil the statue in the presence of 1 lakh women group members.

CM Revanth Reddy who held a meeting on arrangements for the celebrations at the Secretariat on Saturday, ordered the officials to ensure the celebrations are hitch-free. The meeting was attended by Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, government advisors K Keshava Rao, V Narender Reddy, Srinivasa Raju, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Jitender.

The Chief Minister decided to organise a victory rally with unemployed youths in Peddapalli districts on December 4. Arrangements will be made to handover appointment letters to 9,000 selected candidates through various recruitments, including Group 4, at the venue.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that department-wise programmes be taken up from December 1. A schedule is being prepared for various development programmes including foundation stone laying and inaugural ceremonies during the week-long celebrations.

The Chief Minister asked the ministers to take up a campaign to explain the progress achieved in their respective departments in the first year rule and also future plans to the public through media every day. The government will organise celebrations on December 7, 8 and 9 in a festive atmosphere.

CM Revanth Reddy directed the officials to make arrangements for the celebrations in the Secretariat area, Tank Bund and Necklace Road for three days to spread the Telangana glory. Various stalls will be set up to create an exhibition-like atmosphere. Musical shows, air shows and eye-catching drone shows will also be organised for three days along with cultural programmes to showcase Telangana culture and art forms. All sections will be involved in the programmes.

Police officials have been asked to take appropriate measures to avoid traffic problems in the city during the celebrations in Hyderabad from December 7 to 9.

Police are advised to divert vehicles on Secretariat, Necklace Road and Tank Bund road for the smooth conduct of celebrations.