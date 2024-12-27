  • Menu
Revanth deeply condoles Manmohan Singh’s death

Describing the former Prime Minister as one of the greatest economists and reformers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deepest condolences on the passing away of Manmohan Singh.

Hyderabad: Describing the former Prime Minister as one of the greatest economists and reformers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deepest condolences on the passing away of Manmohan Singh.

He said the former PM was a man of virtue and impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision making, and who was one of the true architects of new India. “He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political and public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son. Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did”, the CM said.

