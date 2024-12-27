Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 27 December, 2024
- Bhubaneswar: MBBS student dies by suicide
- Money of Urban Coop Bank depositors will be returned: CM Majhi
- Aus post 311/6 after Konstas debut 60 despite Bumrah’s 3-75
- College polls from next year: CM Majhi
- Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
Just In
Revanth deeply condoles Manmohan Singh’s death
Highlights
Describing the former Prime Minister as one of the greatest economists and reformers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deepest condolences on the passing away of Manmohan Singh.
Hyderabad: Describing the former Prime Minister as one of the greatest economists and reformers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his deepest condolences on the passing away of Manmohan Singh.
He said the former PM was a man of virtue and impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision making, and who was one of the true architects of new India. “He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political and public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son. Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did”, the CM said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS