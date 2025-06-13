Revanth expresses deep sorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving Air India Flight A171, which occurred during take-off from Ahmedabad en route to London. In a message, the Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of passengers and offered prayers for speedy recovery of the injured in the plane crash. Revanth urged the Central government to undertake swift and effective relief measures to support the victims and their families.