Revanth for Delhi today to garner MPs’ support for 42% BC quota

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be giving a powerpoint presentation to all the Congress MPs in Delhi on caste census and BC reservations on July 24. During his 3-day visit likely to begin from Tuesday, he will be requesting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion in Parliament on 42% reservation for BCs.

As part of bolstering the support for the BC reservation in view of ‘Chalo Delhi’ on July 25, he will be meeting party seniors and MPs from INDI bloc. Along with the CM, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka will also be visiting the national capital. Both will be meeting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to brief them about the report on caste census of the State, which was submitted by the expert committee recently.

Telangana Congress MPs Convener Mallu Ravi informed the media on Monday in Delhi that CM and Deputy CM will meet Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and will explain to them the caste census and 42% reservation for BCs undertaken in the state and will accept their suggestions and recommendations. During evening hours CM Revanth will give a powerpoint presentation to all Congress MPs in the country at Indira Bhavan on caste census and BC reservations. He said that he will request a discussion in Parliament on 42% reservation for BCs.

It may be mentioned here that in March 2025, the Telangana Assembly passed two bills, the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in services under the State) Bill 2025 and The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill 2025, in the Assembly.

These bills were then sent to the Centre for constitutional amendments. The Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, forwarded the bills to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration.

Recently, the Telangana cabinet decided to proceed with an ordinance to implement the 42% reservation for the upcoming local body elections. The state government justified this increase by citing the results of a recent caste census, which indicated that BCs constitute 56% of Telangana’s population. The ordinance intends to amend the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, which currently caps reservations at 50%.