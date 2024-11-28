Revanth govt plans to corner BRS with land report

Hyderabad: The Congress face-off with BRS and BJP seems to be taking new twists and turns. On one hand BRS working president KTR alleges that some officials including district collectors and police officials were working as Congress activists. While on the other hand, the BJP has decided to hold protests across the state from December 1 to 5 highlighting the failures of the government.

The state government, which would lash at these parties at the public meeting on December 9, wants to table a detailed report on the “Land Scam” that had taken place during the BRS regime. The Assembly session will be held soon after the celebrations of the one year in office ends. Sources briefed Hans India that the State Revenue department has been entrusted with the responsibility of finding out the land that was illegally occupied by the BRS leaders in the state and Hyderabad in particular.

Top officials of the Revenue wing are said to be updating Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy regarding land encroachments and collusion between realty agencies and the influential BRS leaders in the sale of costly lands during ten years of BRS rule. The allegations are that the BRS government had sold out a big chunk of expensive government land to generate revenues to meet the financial requirements. The Congress when in opposition alleged that a handful big realty companies were benefitted as the then government reduced the market value in Hyderabad.

“A report has been prepared to nail the previous government and expose the exploitation of the land for individual gains,” a senior official said.

Illegal occupation of government lands which are in litigation and pending before the courts was also under probe. Most of the government land in Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills, Uppal and LB Nagar Assembly constituencies were reportedly encroached and regularised in benami names by the local BRS leaders. The Revenue wing is now gathering the details of regularisation of government lands in private names and the details of construction taken up in some lands.

In some cases, the properties were sold for residential and commercial purposes. Officials said that Chief minister A Revanth Reddy wanted to present the factual report on the encroachment of government lands by the BRS leaders in the Assembly. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the BRS leaders used the Dharani portal as a tool to occupy premium land in Hyderabad and in other Municipal Corporations.

He said that every inch of land occupied by the BRS leaders would be brought to light and made public soon.