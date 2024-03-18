Revanth has majority, BRS will not topple govt: Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar : CM Revanth Reddy has majority and BRS will not topple the government, said Karimnagar BRS Lok Sabha candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender will not escape from disqualification. Danam Nagender won last assembly election from BRS. On Sunday, he joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Speaking in this order, Vinod Kumar asked Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take a quick decision on the disqualification of Danam. Advised not to encourage defection. He commented that all BRS MLAs are activists.

He reminded that the same Revanth Reddy had said many times in the past that those who won from one party should not join another party...those who did so should be hanged. 'Revanth Reddy, make sure that people in your party do not go out.' He said that people are suffering a lot without KCR's government and now people are unable to digest that even MLAs and MPs are leaving, he said.