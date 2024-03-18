Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
Just In
Revanth has majority, BRS will not topple govt: Vinod Kumar
Says that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender will not escape from disqualification
Karimnagar : CM Revanth Reddy has majority and BRS will not topple the government, said Karimnagar BRS Lok Sabha candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender will not escape from disqualification. Danam Nagender won last assembly election from BRS. On Sunday, he joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Speaking in this order, Vinod Kumar asked Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take a quick decision on the disqualification of Danam. Advised not to encourage defection. He commented that all BRS MLAs are activists.
He reminded that the same Revanth Reddy had said many times in the past that those who won from one party should not join another party...those who did so should be hanged. 'Revanth Reddy, make sure that people in your party do not go out.' He said that people are suffering a lot without KCR's government and now people are unable to digest that even MLAs and MPs are leaving, he said.