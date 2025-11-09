Revanth, KCR and Asad ‘bad brothers’: Kishan

Hyderabad: We know that politics makes strange bedfellows. Now, it looks like it can make estranged brothers as well! For, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has launched a blistering critique of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), branding them as “bad brothers” who have pushed Telangana into economic, political, and moral crises. He accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises, shielding BRS leaders from corruption probes, and engaging in a smear campaign against the BJP.

Maintaining that Revanth is afraid as the Congress government has failed, Kishan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is resorting to baseless criticism of the BJP and the Prime Minister out of fear of losing public trust.

“He hasn’t uttered a word about the promises made (by Congress) before the Assembly elections or what his government has achieved till now. Instead, he’s busy attacking the Opposition to divert attention,” Reddy observed.

The Union Minister accused the Congress of betraying the people with its “six guarantees and 420 sub-guarantees”, none of which, he claimed, have been implemented. “There’s no money for student fee reimbursements, Arogya Sri dues are pending, and even streetlights can’t be bought,” he said, driving home the state’s precarious financial position.

Kishan Reddy referred to the Congress-BRS nexus as a 'Delhi Deal' and dismissed allegations of a “BJP-BRS alliance” as the ruling party’s diversionary tactic. The Congress and BRS have a covert understanding, he added. “Wasn’t there a deal between BRS and Congress in Delhi? Didn’t KTR say Rahul Gandhi wanted to remove Revanth Reddy? Then how can they accuse us of collusion?” he questioned.

The Union Minister challenged the Congress to present evidence of any BJP-BRS nexus, stating, “If you have blood, if you have guts, show us where BJP and BRS are united”.

Kishan Reddy repeatedly referred to Revanth Reddy and KCR as “bad brothers,” accusing them of corruption, betrayal of Dalits and women, and vote-bank politics. He later applied the label also to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, calling the trio “bad brothers of Telangana.”

“Revanth and KCR cheated farmers, women, and the unemployed. They nurtured belt shops and protected the Majlis party. Now, they are demolishing poor people’s homes while sparing the powerful,” he said.

Contrasting the BJP with its rivals, Reddy emphasized that the saffron party is not a “family-run enterprise” and has maintained a clean record under Modi’s leadership. “We are not like Congress or BRS. We don’t have dynasties. We are a party that keeps its promises and works without corruption,” he asserted.

The Union Minister cited the BJP’s recent electoral gains, including victories in eight seats since Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister, and the party’s success in MLC elections. “Teachers and graduates have voted for us. The real game hasn’t even started yet. When it does, the ground will shake beneath Congress and BRS,” he warned.

Kishan Reddy invited both Revanth Reddy and KCR to a public debate on the Centre’s contributions to Telangana. “I’m ready to explain what the Modi government has done for Hyderabad and Telangana. Do you have the courage to come and listen?” he asked.

The Union Minister questioned the Congress government’s silence on major scandals, including the phone tapping, electricity, grain, and land purchase cases. “Have you taken action against a single BRS leader?” he asked.

Kishan Reddy condemned Revanth Reddy’s remarks reportedly questioning surgical strikes and praising Pakistani soldiers. “This is not the language of a Chief Minister. BJP never insults any religion or our armed forces. The Congress will stoop to any level for votes,” he said.