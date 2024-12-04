Revanth kickstarts big bang devpt projects under MAUD

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday virtually launched various development works being undertaken by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department with a cost of Rs 5,827 crore as part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu.

The CM launched several projects, including laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 3,446 crore in HCITI Phase-1 under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The administration sanctions were already given for these works. The CM also laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 150 crore for the beautification of roads and junctions and launched works worth Rs 17 crore for rainwater conservation and flood control works to prevent flood water from stagnating in the city.

The CM also inaugurated sewage treatment plants built under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The government has undertaken these with an estimate of Rs 669 crore.

The CM inaugurated 19 reservoirs constructed at a cost of Rs 45 crore in various areas around the Outer Ring Road for drinking water supply.

Further, the CM laid the foundation stone for the previously pending works along with the Rs 1,500 crore road development package in the Greater City under the auspices of the Hyderabad Roads and Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL). The Chief Minister formally launched the new online building approval and layout approval software with artificial intelligence integration. The system will come into effect from February 2025.