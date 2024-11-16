Revanth offensive ahead!

CM Revanth has discussed a strategy with party bigwigs to expose the ‘false narrative’ of the Opposition BRS on various issues, including the pharma city episode

Hyderabad: Piqued by the growing offensive by the Opposition BRS in the wake of government ordering several probes against the omissions and commissions of the previous government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to speed up the ongoing investigations into various cases to identify all those who are responsible for irregularities and take necessary legal action against them.

It is learnt that Revanth Reddy had discussed a strategy to be adopted to go aggressive and expose the “false narrative” of the BRS on various issues, including the pharma city episode soon after one-year celebrations of the Congress government in December.

The Congress is also decided to restart ‘Operation Akarsh’ to poach BRS leaders and MLAs and make the party poll ready to face the upcoming municipal elections. By that time the poll season would end, and ministers and senior leaders would be free from campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. The ruling party feels that poaching of some more MLAs would put brakes on the BRS-sponsored agitations and dharnas on various issue.

At the same time, the ruling party hopes that the ongoing probe into phone-tapping case and alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram project and power-purchase agreements would come to a logical conclusion. The Commission reports on Kaleshwaram and power scam would be made public with a suitable action plan soon, sources said, adding that the Justice Madan Lokur commission had submitted its report on power and Justice Ghose Commission was giving final touches to the report on Kaleshwaram.

On the other hand, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud has been tasked with a major job of strengthening the party at all levels so that the Congress can win a majority of the seats in the municipal elections due next year.