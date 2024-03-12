  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Revanth offers prayers at Bhadradri temple

Revanth offers prayers at Bhadradri temple
x
Highlights

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered prayers at Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on Monday.

Bhadrachalam: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered prayers at Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on Monday. He received a fully transitional welcome by the priests and officers in the temple. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and MLAs of the district.

This was Revanth Reddy’s first visit to Lord Rama Temple after assuming office as the Chief Minister.

He along with Ministers released wall-posters of Lord Rama annual Bramothsavalu. The annual Bramothsavalu will be commenced on April 9 and will be completed on April 24. The main events of the celestial wedding ceremony Pattabhishekam will be organised here in grand manner on April 17 and 18.

Endowment Commissioner V Anil Kumar, IG A V Ranganath, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala, Executive Officer L Rama Devi participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X