Revanth offers prayers at Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered prayers at Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on Monday. He received a fully transitional welcome by the priests and officers in the temple. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and MLAs of the district.

This was Revanth Reddy’s first visit to Lord Rama Temple after assuming office as the Chief Minister.

He along with Ministers released wall-posters of Lord Rama annual Bramothsavalu. The annual Bramothsavalu will be commenced on April 9 and will be completed on April 24. The main events of the celestial wedding ceremony Pattabhishekam will be organised here in grand manner on April 17 and 18.

Endowment Commissioner V Anil Kumar, IG A V Ranganath, District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala, Executive Officer L Rama Devi participated in the programme.