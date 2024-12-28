Revanth pays rich tributes to Singh

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, who were at Belagavi attending the CWC meeting, rushed to Delhi on Friday and paid homage to former PM Manmohan Singh and recalled his yeomen services to the nation.

The Telangana leaders recalled how Dr Singh as a bureaucrat, as an advisor to the government and as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Board, finance minister in P V Narasimha Rao’s government and later as PM had steered the country towards speedy economic growth by bringing in various reforms.

Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues and Congress state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi visited Manmohan Singh’s residence and paid homage to the departed leader. They would also participate in the last rites of the former PM on Saturday. The state government declared holiday to all schools and offices on Friday as mark of respect to Manmohan Singh.

The state government is also contemplating to organise a special programme in Hyderabad in memory of the former PM who always maintained close relationship with Telangana.

The NREGA programme was launched by him in Old Mahbubnagar district during the UPA regime at the Centre.

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed his condolences on the demise of Manmohan Singh and recalled how he used to give moral support to him during the agitation for separate state of Telangana.

KCR said Manmohan Singh as PM had played an important role in convincing the BJP to support the AP State Reorganisation Bill 2014 which finally paved the way for carving separate Telangana. It has been decided that KTR and BRS MPs and leaders would participate in the funeral on Saturday in Delhi.