Revanth predicts end of KCR rule

Mulugu: The BJP-led Central government failed to resist the Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said. Speaking to media persons after performing prayers at the historical Ramappa Temple at Palampet in Mulugu district on Tuesday, he said that national security is at stake due to the inept handling of the Narendra Modi government.

On the other hand, the BRS government in the State did nothing for the people who pinned their hopes on development especially after the formation of Telangana.

Resuming his padayatra on the second day from Ramappa temple, Revanth interacted with the farmers and farm workers to elicit their problems on the way to Narsapur. He told them that the BRS government failed to fulfill its election promises such as double bedroom houses to the shelterless, crop loan waiver to farmers, three acres of land to dalits etc.

Recalling that the Congress had built Indiramma houses during its regime, Revanth assured them of providing houses after they took over the reins of the State. He also assured them of providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to those who have plots for the construction of houses. The time has come for the people to teach a fitting lesson to KCR. Revanth, who shared lunch with the labourers, urged them to work for the victory of Congress. He expressed confidence that the Congress rule in the State would begin from January 1, 2024. Revanth told them why Rahul Gandhi had taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra, aimed at uniting the voices of the people of India, against injustice.

Earlier, he expressed concern over the development of Ramappa Temple, UNESCO's World Heritage Site. "The KCR Government which claims that it has special focus on developing the temples in the State didn't allocate adequate funds for the preservation of Ramappa Temple," Revanth said.

Revanth is to continue his padayatra in Mahabubabad and Dornakal Assembly constituencies on the third day on Wednesday. Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, senior leader Mallu Ravi and scores of party workers accompanied Revanth.