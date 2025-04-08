Live
Revanth Reddy and KTR working together to loot the state, alleges Bandi Sanjay
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has made scathing remarks against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), accusing them of collusion and corruption.
Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay alleged that Revanth Reddy and KTR are “close friends” who are jointly “looting the state.” He went on to claim that Revanth is actively protecting KTR from facing legal consequences, stating, “It is Revanth Reddy who is ensuring KTR doesn’t end up in jail.”
The BJP leader further accused the duo of coordinating politically behind the scenes, claiming that both leaders travelled together to attend the recent delimitation meeting in Chennai. He also alleged that they are planning to attend the upcoming meeting in Hyderabad together as well.
These remarks come amid heightened political activity in the state, with tensions rising ahead of key elections and policy discussions. Neither Revanth Reddy nor KTR has responded to the allegations at the time of reporting.