Revanth Reddy asks CM KCR to help rain victims

Revanth asks CM KCR to help rain victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao conduct a high-level review meeting on the present rain situation in the State.

"The torrential rains have disrupted the normal life of the public. In specific, the situation in northern Telangana districts is horrendous. Kadem project is on the brink of danger, and the authorities concerned have already issued a RED notice. At a time when the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rains for the next two to three days, there is a need for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to wake up from his deep slumber.

If the state government doesn't respond even now, there is a high probability of facing a huge disaster," Revanth Reddy said in a media statement.

Revanth Reddy said that the Chief Minister should conduct a high-level review meeting with all the departments concerned, and alert the residents of under the purview of the Kadem project. He said that the residents in the flood-affected areas have no scope to come out of their residences. "

The residents are facing the threat of collapsing of houses or other structures, in case of old and deteriorated houses. The government machinery should identify such old structures on war footage.

The common public has no idea has to where the Chief Minister, while the situation becoming grimmer," he said.

The TPCC Chief demanded that the Chief Minister immediately respond to activate the timely reviews and rescue operations at the war footing.