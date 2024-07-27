Revanth Reddy challenges BRS for probe on distribution of sheeps and bathukamma sarees

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has raised serious allegations against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), claiming a massive corruption scandal involving the distribution of sheep and Bathukamma sarees. Reddy's remarks were aimed at past BRS government which he accused of mismanagement and financial malpractice.

During his address, Reddy pointed out discrepancies in financial reporting, specifically calling out former Minister Harish Rao for failing to disclose sales figures while discussing debt levels. He highlighted the controversial sale of Outer Ring Road (ORR) projects during the previous government’s tenure, stating that assets worth lakhs of crores were sold for a mere Rs. 7 crore.

Additionally, Reddy criticized the prolonged delays in the completion of several projects in the Palamuru district over the last decade. He alleged that under KCR's rule, significant plots of land in Rangareddy district were sold off, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

Reddy did not hold back in his questioning of the administration’s integrity, asking, “Are you ready to investigate the distribution of Bathukamma sarees and sheep?” He referenced the distribution of Bathukamma sarees, claiming they were sourced from Surat and distributed in bulk.