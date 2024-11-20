Revanth Reddy Criticizes Bandi Sanjay and KCR Over Lack of Development in Karimnagar

Vemulawada: Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, sharply criticized BJP leader Bandi Sanjay and the state's former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for failing to deliver on development promises in Karimnagar. Speaking at a public event in Vemulawada, Revanth Reddy questioned Bandi Sanjay's effectiveness as a Member of Parliament, pointing out that despite being elected twice as MP, Sanjay had not contributed to the development of Karimnagar.

"Has Bandi Sanjay ever spoken in Parliament about the issues of Karimnagar? What has he done for the district?" Revanth Reddy asked, highlighting the stalled irrigation projects and unmet promises made to the region. He also raised concerns about the ongoing delays in key water projects, suggesting that both BRS and BJP leaders had failed to address the needs of the people.

Further attacking the previous leadership, Revanth Reddy recalled that under the tenure of KCR, residents of Vemulawada and surrounding areas had to travel as far as Germany to meet with their local MLA. "The previous government was disconnected from the people," he said. "Under KCR’s leadership, Telangana's debt has ballooned to over Rs. 7 lakh crore, pushing the state into a financial crisis."

Revanth Reddy's comments come at a time when the political discourse in the state is heating up, with ongoing debates about the future of Telangana's leadership and the effectiveness of its political figures. The Chief Minister's criticism of both Bandi Sanjay and KCR aims to highlight the need for a change in leadership, emphasizing the failure of both the BJP and BRS to fulfill their promises to the people of Karimnagar and the state at large.