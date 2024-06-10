Live
Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings to Newly Sworn-in Union Ministers from AP, Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy, Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma on being sworn in as Union Cabinet Ministers in the latest government formation. He urged them to prioritise the implementation of the Bifurcation Act and ensure the release of funds from the Center to the Telugu states for various projects.
The swearing-in ceremony, which took place on Sunday evening, saw Narendra Modi taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time. A total of 71 Union Ministers were sworn in, with 30 being granted Cabinet status, five as independent ministers, and 36 as Ministers for states.
With the new ministers in place, CM Revanth Reddy expressed hope for collaborative efforts between the Center and Telangana to drive development and progress in the region. He emphasized the importance of effective implementation of projects and the timely release of funds for the betterment of the Telugu states.