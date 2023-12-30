  • Menu
Revanth Reddy fumes over sale of Praja Palana forms, clarifies on Rythu Bandhu and pensions

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with officials regarding Praja Palana applications.

During the meeting, he expressed his anger over the sale of Abhaya Hastam applications and ordered strict action against those involved in the illegal activity. He emphasized the need to make as many applications as necessary available to the public.

Revanth Reddy also addressed the issue of Rythu Bandhu and pensions, stating that there should be no misconceptions about the benefits.

He urged those who wish to avail themselves of new benefits to apply for them, while assuring that the old beneficiaries will continue to receive their benefits without any disruption.

