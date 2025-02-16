Revanth Reddy lacks stature to talk about Modi’s caste: Laxman

Karimnagar: Condemning Revanth Reddy’s comment on Narendra Modi’s caste, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said the Chief Minister doesn’t have the to talk about the Prime Minister’s social class. Revanth Reddy has lost his mind, that is why he is talking mindlessly, Laxman said while speaking to the media here on Saturday. Since the Congress government has lost the trust of the people, Chief Minis-ter Revanth Reddy is making excuses and false statement in frustration. He is making petty comments to divert people’s attention. Revanth Reddy does not feel ashamed to talk about Prime Minister Modi’s caste, Laxman questioned.

Laxman termed the caste census undertaken by the State government a bogus and questioned is there a Hindu Muslim or BC Muslim anywhere in the world, is this survey a role model for the country? To hide its fault, the government is conducting the survey again. The Congress government is not sin-cere about the caste census, he added. The BJP leader said that Congress has people’s trust and even the BCs are not on the side of the ruling party due to the betrayal. There is a desire among the people to teach the Congress government a suitable lesson. As the Modi government is working for the development of Telangana, then graduates and teachers should show their wisdom in the upcoming MLC elections and teach a lesson to the Congress, which is cheating the people.

BJP MLC candidates Anji Reddy and Malka Komaraiah should be elected with first priority vote, he appealed to the voters.