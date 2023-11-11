Revanth Reddy lashes BRS MLA candidate in Bellampalli, alleges of involved in corruption

BELLAMPALLI: As the assembly elections in Telangana draw closer, the Congress party has intensified its campaign efforts. They have been holding a series of meetings to engage with the public and garner support. One such meeting took place in Bellampalli, where Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy participated and addressed the crowd.

During his speech, Revanth Reddy heavily criticized the BRS MLAs, accusing them of engaging in atrocities. He also took a dig at Chief Minister KCR, alleging that he had given tickets to individuals involved in corrupt activities. Revanth emphasized that justice for Dalits and Adivasis can only be achieved under Congress rule and claimed that the party has been a strong advocate for these communities.

In a more specific allegation, Revanth referred to Bellampally MLA Durgam Chinnaiah as a thief and alleged him of being involved in corrupt practices.

Revanth Reddy's speech in Bellampally showcased the Congress party's determination to address issues of social justice and their criticism of the BRS MLAs and the Chief Minister.