Revanth Reddy Launches Training for DCC Presidents

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated a training programme for DCC Presidents from both Telugu states today (Saturday). Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the programme’s importance, urging participants to utilise it to enhance their opportunities. Revanth Reddy said the classes would assist them in discussing party policies and addressing public concerns. He also criticised the conspiracy to abolish reservations.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the soul of India resides in its villages and reaffirmed that Congress remains committed to Gandhi’s principles. He criticised the British for avoiding force against Gandhiji and condemned those who assassinated him, labelling them as traitors. Revanth Reddy acknowledged that differences of opinion exist within the party, including on Gandhi’s ideas, but warned against expelling dissenters. “Unity is key to achieving our goals,” he stated. He also noted that the Congress party’s vote share has increased from 2.5% to 40% and suggested focusing on digital membership growth.