Revanth Reddy meets WEF President and Ethiopian Dy. PM in Davos
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is currently in Davos, where he is working towards attracting industrial investments for the state. He has met with World Economic Forum President Brendi Borg and Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonen. In his meetings, he emphasized the need to improve job opportunities and skills for the students of Telangana.
Accompanied by IT Minister Sridhar Babu, Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary Investment Promotion Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and CMO officials Seshadri and Ajith Reddy, CM Revanth Reddy will discuss and sign agreements with industrialists and CEOs from various countries. The focus sectors for potential investment include pharma, electronics, data centers, defense, aerospace, food refining, and renewable energy.
During his visit, CM Revanth Reddy will also meet with representatives from Novartis, Medtronics, AstraZeneca, Google, Uber, MasterCard, Bayer, LDC, UPL, Tata, Wipro, HCL Tech, JSW, Godrej, Airtel, Bajaj, and CII. Additionally, he will engage in discussions with business representatives of NASKAM.
CM Revanth Reddy will participate in a discussion on the use of artificial intelligence in medicine, specifically focusing on creating people's health data tomorrow. Other participants in this discussion include the Commissioner for Health and Food of the European Commission, the Head of the Geneva World Economic Forum Center for Health, the Chief Editor of Axios, the Rwanda IT Minister, the CEO of Mayo Clinic, and the CEO of Takeda Pharma Company.