Revanth Reddy Questions BRS Agenda in BAC Meeting, Addresses E-Formula Controversy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy raised questions about the agenda set by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. The BRS had proposed nine important issues for discussion, but Reddy questioned why the "E-Formula" topic was not included.

Speaking on the matter, Revanth Reddy clarified his stance regarding allegations surrounding the E-Formula. He stated, "I meet everyone who approaches me. The E-Formula representative even met me at my house. I directly asked him what connection I have with this matter."

The controversy gained further traction when Reddy mentioned the involvement of BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). "The E-Formula representative said that everything has already been settled with KTR," Reddy revealed.

Addressing the ongoing concerns, Revanth assured that he would speak to officials and provide a clear explanation. "I will discuss this with the concerned authorities and present the facts," he said.

The BAC meeting, which aimed to discuss legislative priorities, has now taken a backseat to the E-Formula controversy, as Reddy's statements have sparked political discussions across the state.