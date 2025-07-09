Live
Revanth Reddy returns Hyderabad after two-day visit meeting union ministers
Hyderabad: Following a productive two-day visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has returned to Hyderabad after meetings with key Union Ministers, including Manak Mandaviya, Piyush Goyal, and JP Nadda. During his discussions, Reddy sought cooperation from the central government for the development of the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City and requested financial assistance for the enhancement of Warangal Airport.
Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for a reliable supply of fertilisers to support the state's agricultural sector. He also appealed for the opportunity to host prominent events such as 'Khelo India' and the 40th National Games, which he believes will enhance sports infrastructure and promote healthy competition in the region.