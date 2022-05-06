Revanth Reddy slams Congress, BJP, accuses them of cheating farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday slammed the TRS and BJP parties, alleging that they 'cheated' farmers of the State by making false promises to them.

The Congress leader told the media that the two parties were 'playing dramas' when farmers were demanding to buy paddy from them. Referring to the visit of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to Telangana from Friday, he said Rahul is coming to the State to highlight the callous and negligent attitude of the State and the Central governments towards farmers through the public meeting being held at Warangal.

Reddy said the Congress would make a declaration about the steps to be initiated by the party for welfare of farmers of the State in the meeting. He exuded confidence that Congress would come to power in the State 'at any cost', adding that it would show development in the State after coming to power and repeat the golden rule of the party witnessed before 2004.

The Congress leader promised that the party will give all subsidies to farmers. "All farmers will take part in the Warangal meeting. Every booth in-charge will bring at least nine people to the meeting. Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy said there was no limit for corruption of KCR and family. He alleged huge corruption in the construction of Yadadri temple. He charged that KCR's family members were involved in Rs 2,000-crore construction of the temple. "Corruption took place in the construction of Telangana martyrs' memorial. The memorial construction was started with an estimate of Rs 62 crore; the work is not complete even after spending Rs 100 crore."