Revanth Reddy to hold a crucial meeting with collectors and SPs today

Telangana Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy will chair a crucial meeting with Collectors / CPs / SPs , today to assess the state's progress, review government initiatives, and evaluate the implementation of various schemes.

The agenda includes discussions on public governance, the Dharani issues, preparations for the agricultural season, management of seasonal diseases, enhancement of medical health services, initiatives such as Vana Mahotsavam, empowerment of women, improvements in schools, commencement of the academic year, ensuring law and order, and measures to combat narcotics.